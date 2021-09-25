New rules requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 are about to become effective for many Los Angeles County entertainment and other venues.
Effective Oct. 7, the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order requires proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours for any outdoor mega-event or event venue within the county.
This applies to venues and events with more than 10,000 attendees that are ticketed and/or have controlled points of entry, such as sports arenas and theme parks, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Children under age 12 are exempt.
This is an extension of the rules in place since August that require proof of vaccination or a negative test for indoor events and arenas with more than 1,000 guests.
According to the department, many such venues already established verification systems to comply with capacity restrictions this spring. For others, the department offers technical assistance to establish such systems.
Accepted proof of vaccination includes the white CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card, a yellow World Health Organization vaccine record card, a California Department of Public Health COVID-19 digital vaccination record, other COVID-19 vaccination digital records by an approved company, documentation of vaccination from the healthcare provider or other entity that provided the vaccine, or California Immunization Registry vaccination record.
This vaccination proof should include the person’s name, type of vaccine and dates administered. A person may present the card or a photo of the card, either as a separate document or stored on a digital device.
Accepted proof of a negative test must include the testing results with the person’s name, type of test performed and the negative test result. The date of testing must be within 72 hours prior to the event.
The vaccination verification and negative test result require an accompanying photo identification.
In addition to mega events, the order requires proof of vaccination for customers and employees of the indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, nightclubs and lounges.
This rule applies to those establishments that have either no restaurant permit or a low-risk restaurant permit, according to the Department.
Under this rule, customers and employees must have proof of at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 7, and both doses by Nov. 4.
While not required, proof of vaccination is “strongly recommended” for indoor portions of restaurants, as well, according to the Department.
These rules are in addition to the county-wide requirement for masks to be worn indoors.
These rules are taking effect as Los Angeles County continues to see a high, although decreasing, number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
As of Thursday, the Department has recorded nearly 1.5 million cases in Los Angeles County and 25,942 deaths.
Thursday’s numbers showed 991 people currently hospitalized with the virus countywide, 31% of which were in the ICU.
