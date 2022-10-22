LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council appears headed into a long power struggle that threatens an already strained government, as two disgraced councilmen resist widespread calls for their resignation amid a racism scandal and state investigation.

The chaos worsened, Wednesday, when one of the councilmen, Kevin de León, disclosed in media interviews that he would not step down but wanted to take a leave from council meetings to attempt to restore his reputation. City Council President Paul Krekorian called it unacceptable.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.