LOS ANGELES — After weeks of silence, Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo conceded defeat, Friday, in his bid for re-election, with final election tallies confirming an upset victory for community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez.
Hernandez prevailed in the District 1 race with 16,108 votes, or 54.04%, while Cedillo collected 13,700 votes, or 45.96%.
In a statement, Cedillo thanked his supporters and vowed to continue serving the community.
“I want to thank the people of Los Angeles for giving me the opportunity to serve as their elected representative these past two and a half decades,” he said. “Since the beginning of my early activism in Boyle Heights, I have dedicated my life to public service, and I am grateful that I have been able to work with so many incredible people to make substantive impacts on the lives of our neighbors and for our communities.
Cedillo has been absent from council meetings, for the past two weeks.
The final results of the June 7 election released, Friday, by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office also confirmed the November runoff battle between Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso in the race for Los Angeles mayor.
Despite being vastly outspent during the campaign, Bass finished atop the filed of candidates with 278,511 votes, or 43.11%. Caruso received 232,490, or 35.99%, of the vote.
The closest race in the municipal election was in the battle to replace Mike Feuer as city attorney.
Civil rights attorney Faisal Gill easily topped the field with 24.23% of the vote to advance to the November runoff. But the battle for the second spot in that election remained in doubt until Friday with the final tally.
In the end, financial law attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto emerged victorious by a mere 136 votes over former federal prosecutor Marina Torres. Soto earned 112,978 votes, or 19.9%, compared to Torres’ 112,842 votes, or 19.87%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.