LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion Tuesday to study the feasibility of establishing a Democracy Vouchers program to give residents the ability to donate to candidates of their choosing, with the aim of increasing engagement between Angelenos and the city’s political process.
The motion introduced by council members Nithya Raman, Hugo Soto- Martinez and Marqueece Harris-Dawson instructed the city’s chief legislative analyst and relevant departments to provide a “demographic and neighborhood-by- neighborhood” analysis of donors in city elections; an analysis of the effectiveness of a Democracy Vouchers program in other cities; and recommendations to establish a program in the city.
