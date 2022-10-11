Los Angeles City Council Racism

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez (at podium) resigned from the post, Monday, after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from the post, Monday, after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders.

Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology and expressed shame.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Keep electing people by color, and giving them positions based on their skin color...and you will see "complete failure". Kinda like the disaster Biden has on his hands right now....Who Knew ;) The HMS Joe Biden is sinking fast...but at least the crew is diversified.

