LOS ANGELES — The embattled Los Angeles City Council installed a new president, Tuesday, after a chanting crowd of protesters called for halting the vote until two councilmen resign for their part in a 2021 meeting laced with crude, racist comments.
The selection of Councilman Paul Krekorian to lead the chamber comes amid a week of turmoil and public outrage over the racist rants that threatened to freeze the Council’s business and prompted the resignations of the former Council President Nury Martinez and a powerful labor leader who also attended the 2021 private meeting, Ron Herrera.
Krekorian, the unanimous choice of the 10 Council members who attended a virtual meeting, the minimum necessary for a quorum to conduct business, said it was time for the city to begin to bridge gaps and restore trust in government.
He noted that the election of a Council president is typically a moment of celebration but instead Los Angeles faces “one of the most challenging times a city has ever faced.”
Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement he would work with Krekorian and the Council “to help heal the wounds caused by the hateful words of a few.”
The Council also took preliminary steps that could reshape the way government operates in the nation’s second most-populous city.
(2) comments
I wonder if "Hilda Solis" is a racist...? L.A. Racists seems to be a problem, that has been brought into the light.
How many other entities (govt,private and public) have the stench of racists intertwined in them. Maybe more than you think.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.