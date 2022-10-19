LOS ANGELES — The embattled Los Angeles City Council installed a new president, Tuesday, after a chanting crowd of protesters called for halting the vote until two councilmen resign for their part in a 2021 meeting laced with crude, racist comments.

The selection of Councilman Paul Krekorian to lead the chamber comes amid a week of turmoil and public outrage over the racist rants that threatened to freeze the Council’s business and prompted the resignations of the former Council President Nury Martinez and a powerful labor leader who also attended the 2021 private meeting, Ron Herrera.

I wonder if "Hilda Solis" is a racist...? L.A. Racists seems to be a problem, that has been brought into the light.

How many other entities (govt,private and public) have the stench of racists intertwined in them. Maybe more than you think.

