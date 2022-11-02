LOS ANGELES— The Los Angeles City Council quickly ejected protesters, Tuesday, after they again attempted to disrupt the council’s meeting, demanding that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign over their roles in the City Hall racism scandal before the Council resumes regular business.

Council President Paul Krekorian had previously allowed the couple of dozen protesters to chant, shout and slap benches while the council members continued with the meeting, with Council members wearing earphones to hear.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.