LOS ANGELES— The Los Angeles City Council quickly ejected protesters, Tuesday, after they again attempted to disrupt the council’s meeting, demanding that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign over their roles in the City Hall racism scandal before the Council resumes regular business.
Council President Paul Krekorian had previously allowed the couple of dozen protesters to chant, shout and slap benches while the council members continued with the meeting, with Council members wearing earphones to hear.
But on Tuesday, Krekorian immediately gave three warnings before asking police in riot gear to clear the protesters from the chamber. Krekorian called out Hamid Khan, an organizer with Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, and Pete White, founder of the Los Angeles Community Action Network, by name. Khan was using a bullhorn to yell at the Council.
Khan, who has been among those attempting to shut down Council meetings since the scandal broke, told City News Service last week that the Council should not be conducting business as usual.
“This was again an indication of speaking over people’ voices, trying to silence them, intimidate them, threaten them — with a heavy police presence,” Khan said of the council resuming meetings.
Krekorian cited Council Rule 12, which states in part that “no person in the audience at a Council or Committee meeting shall engage in conduct that disrupts the orderly conduct of any Council or Committee meeting.” Krekorian, in his third week as council president, had not cited the rule by name during previous protests.
He said the Council could not proceed because the protesters were “making noise, including using noisemakers.”
“This is creating an actual disruption,” he said.
Krekorian made it through a few sentences at the start of the meeting before one protester shook a noisemaker, and the rest joined in with shouts and yells. But within minutes, the chamber was quiet as the protesters slowly backed away from the aisle and exited, chanting all the way out the door — and the council proceeded with its meeting.
Toward the end of the two-hour public comment period, Krekorian ejected a few more protesters who began chanting “No resignations, no meetings.”
Jason Reedy, an organizer with the activist group People’s City Council, told the Council during public comment that protesters would be back during today’s and Friday’s meetings.
“No meetings, no resignations,” Reedy said. “Many of you made the commitment when the scandal came out that you guys weren’t going to go on with business as usual. But what are we doing here? Business as usual.”
On Friday, protesters were kept waiting outside City Hall due to what officials claimed was the chamber reaching capacity.
