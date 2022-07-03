LOS ANGELES — In a sometimes-raucous meeting that was repeatedly interrupted by shouting from the audience, the Los Angeles City Council tentatively approved an ordinance, Friday, banning homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers.
The Council approved the move on a 10-1 vote, with Councilman Mike Bonin dissenting. Since the vote was not unanimous, the matter will return to the council for a second vote, on July 27, following the council’s summer recess.
The ordinance is an amendment to the city’s sweeping law regulating the location of homeless encampments. Municipal Code 41.18 prohibits sitting, sleeping, lying or otherwise obstructing the public right of way in several areas of the city.
Those areas include within two feet of any fire hydrant or fire plug; within five feet of any operational or utilizable entrance or exit; within 10 feet of a loading dock or driveway; in a manner that interferes with any activity for which the city has issued a permit or restricts accessible passage as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act; or anywhere within a street, including bike paths.
The law already protects the public right of way within 500 feet of “sensitive” facilities such as schools, day care facilities, parks and libraries — but only if each specific location is designated by the council for enforcement.
The amendment given tentative approval, Friday, and approved, last week by the Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee, is a blanket ban on encampments within 500 feet of all schools.
Numerous speakers appeared at the Council meeting to speak on both sides of the issue, with opponents blasting the move as a criminalization of homelessness. One speaker called it an example the city’s “cruelty” against the homeless population.
“This isn’t about fixing homelessness, it’s about aesthetics,” one opponent said.
Others called it a vast expansion of an already restrictive ordinance restricting the movements of a homeless population in need of services and housing.
But supporters of the ordinance, including some parents and school workers, said the issue is a matter of safety for children who must walk by encampments on their way to classes. One parent and school worker told the council it “will help reduce the risk that my students, their families and my colleagues face on a daily basis because of the criminal activity that has been happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.