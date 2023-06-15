Los Angeles Councilmember Charged

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian holds a press conference Wednesday to discuss action “to preserve public trust” following the filing of charges against Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price Jr.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — These are dark days in Los Angeles, but perhaps nowhere is that more true than at scandal-ridden City Hall.

The weather phenomenon known as June Gloom has for weeks sealed the city known for crystalline sunshine under a murky blanket of clouds. That could be an apt metaphor for a metropolis struggling with a panoply of crises, most recently a shocking string of corruption cases in city government.

