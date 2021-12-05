LOS ANGELES — Attorneys for the city and county of Los Angeles have filed motions seeking dismissal of a revised lawsuit demanding local government find shelter for the thousands of people camping on sidewalks and near freeways.
The LA Alliance for Human Rights — plaintiffs in the closely watched federal lawsuit — filed its amended complaint last month after an appeals court struck down an unusual court order that would’ve required the city and county to offer shelter and treatment to all unhoused people living in downtown’s 50-block Skid Row within six months.
In their dismissal motion, county attorneys argue that the plaintiffs cannot point to any violation of law or harm traceable to Los Angeles County.
The LA Alliance — an association of downtown residents, homeless individuals and property owners — brought the lawsuit last year “to compel the county to spend hundreds of millions of dollars pursuant to their own agenda because, at the core, plaintiffs disagree with the county’s policies and allocation of funds, and believe they know better how to address homelessness,” the county alleges in the document filed in Los Angeles federal court.
In a statement late Friday, LA Alliance spokesman Daniel Conway said Los Angeles residents would be better served if elected officials concentrate on finding shelter for people living outdoors rather than filing motions.
“With winter right around the corner, the city and county should be focusing their energy and resources on getting as many people off the streets as possible,” he said. “This would have the benefits of saving lives, providing treatment and services, reducing crime and violence in our neighborhoods, and reclaiming public spaces for the entire community.
“Instead the city and the county of Los Angeles spend taxpayer dollars grasping at every legal escape hatch. We hope their New Year’s resolution is to get serious about comprehensively addressing homelessness.”
