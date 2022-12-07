LOS ANGELES — A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles City Clerk, Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures.

Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31, according to the city clerk’s office.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Kevin de León is a POS...Your Political Career is "OVER" Kevin de León...now Man-Up and take a hike.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.