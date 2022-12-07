LOS ANGELES — A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles City Clerk, Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures.
Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31, according to the city clerk’s office.
An intent to recall de León was filed, in October, by five residents of the 14th District, including Pauline Adkins, who led two prior unsuccessful recall attempts of de León.
De León, along with Councilman Gil Cedillo, has defied fierce and widespread calls to resign for taking part in a recorded 2021 conversation that involved racist comments and attempts to manipulate the redistricting process.
Under the statement of reasons in the notice of intent, the organizers cited de León’s refusal to resign over the scandal.
“Even though the City Council has called for his resignation, and have stripped him of his committee assignments, Kevin de León has refused to resign,” the statement reads. “He currently cannot represent the stakeholders of Council District 14.”
Pete Brown, de León’s communications director, said in a statement in October that the recall effort distorts de León’s record and “will not distract the Council member or his office from continuing to serve the people of Council District 14. He will keep moving forward important projects and issues that threaten the communities and the lives of his constituents.”
Cedillo cannot be recalled because there is not enough time before his term expires next week. He lost his reelection bid in the June primary.
De León’s term runs until December 2024.
(1) comment
Kevin de León is a POS...Your Political Career is "OVER" Kevin de León...now Man-Up and take a hike.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.