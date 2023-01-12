LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles police chief said, Wednesday, he is concerned about two recent fatal police shootings, including one where officers failed to call for a specially-trained mental health team during an interaction with a man in crisis.
Chief Michel Moore said, Wednesday, that he is “deeply concerned” by the deaths of those men, as well as a third, over two days — two fatally shot by officers and one who went into cardiac arrest hours after police used a stun gun on him during a struggle.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office is still investigating the cases for Keenan Anderson, the cardiac arrest patient who is related to a Black Lives Matter co-founder, and Oscar Sanchez and have not yet ruled on the cause and manner of their deaths. Both died, on Jan. 3.
Takar Smith’s death was ruled a homicide — as is typical for fatal police shootings — by gunshot wounds. His wife had sought help from police for a restraining order violation, on Jan. 2, and warned officers of her husband’s mental health condition.
Smith, 45, was fatally shot after raising a 10-inch butcher-style knife above his head after officers had stun gunned and pepper sprayed him.
