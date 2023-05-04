LOS ANGELES — LA Care Health Plan and Health Net on Wednesday announced an investment of approximately $114 million over five years to help address the homelessness crisis by securing more housing units in the private rental market.
The money will bolster the county’s efforts to secure leases on as many as 1,900 housing units and pay for vacancy coverage, damage repair, trash services, greenspace, maintenance and pest control.
It will also help the county identify people experiencing homelessness who require assistance with daily living, to move into permanent housing.
Each year, the county receives permanent and time-limited housing vouchers through a combination of local, state and federal funding. A recent study by Abt Associates in partnership with the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation found that only 65% of people issued a voucher are able to lease a unit, a process that took an average of 122 days, which was the report said was due to LA’s “tight” rental market and alleged landlord discrimination against voucher holders, many of whom are people of color.
“When people experiencing homelessness try to use their rental vouchers in the private housing market, they often contend with unaffordable rent, tough competition, and historic and systemic housing discrimination,” Supervisor Hilda Solis said. “We’ve entered into this collaboration with LA Care and Health Net during a moment of urgency, but it will expand our housing portfolio over the long term and maximize the use of federal and local rental vouchers to bring people indoors.”
