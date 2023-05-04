LOS ANGELES — LA Care Health Plan and Health Net on Wednesday announced an investment of approximately $114 million over five years to help address the homelessness crisis by securing more housing units in the private rental market.

The money will bolster the county’s efforts to secure leases on as many as 1,900 housing units and pay for vacancy coverage, damage repair, trash services, greenspace, maintenance and pest control.

$114 million...that's a lot of money to skim off of. Do you really think anyone wants the homeless situation solved...The Homeless want to do drugs, even if that means living in a tent. They do not want a roof over their heads,... if it means they have to get sober. Billions have been spent...yet the number of homeless has increased. Use to be people had dignity...and were ashamed to be homeless..nowadays it seems to be trendy....When ""Dignity"" is the cost for Financial Security ...and the Democrat supporters are "Happy" to Pay it.

