The Sixth Street Viaduct, the newest bridge in Los Angeles, has already been closed, to great dismay, several times since opening amid chaos and collisions.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The newest bridge in Los Angeles, a $588-million architectural marvel with views of the downtown skyline, opened to great fanfare, on July 10. It has already been closed, to great dismay, several times since then amid chaos and collisions.

The Sixth Street Viaduct — which soars over the concrete-lined Los Angeles River to connect downtown to the historic Eastside — quickly became a hotspot for street racing, graffiti and illegal takeovers that draw hundreds of spectators to watch drivers perform dangerous stunts in their vehicles.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Only a weak Coward would let thugs take over a city or its roadways. Maybe vote people into office that are not Twinks and Cowards.

Add Reply

