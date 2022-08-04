LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council voted, Tuesday, to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers during a meeting that was disrupted by protesters who said it criminalizes homelessness.

The Council voted 11-3 to vastly broaden an existing ban on sitting, sleeping or camping that currently only applies to daycare centers and schools specified by the council. The vote, which applies to public and private schools, came after a previous vote, last month, failed to pass unanimously.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""protesters""...aka Woke Scum. You don't need to be by a school...get a job parasites.

