LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles-area casino will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it violated anti-money laundering laws by failing to properly file reports about a Chinese player who spent millions in cash, authorities announced, Friday.
The Bicycle Hotel & Casino in Bell Gardens agreed to pay the revenue it made from the player’s gambling and to accept beefed-up review and reporting requirements, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.
In return, prosecutors won’t bring any criminal case against the casino for alleged violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, which requires reporting of high-value or suspicious currency transactions in order to prevent criminals from laundering illicit proceeds.
The US attorney’s office says the casino accepted responsibility and cooperated with authorities during the investigation.
Under the agreement signed last month, Bicycle acknowledged that if failed to properly file reports about a “high roller” Chinese national who gambled at the casino about 100 times over an eight-month period in 2016.
