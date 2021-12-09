TORRANCE — Hundreds of Southern California criminal cases could be jeopardized after more than a dozen police officers exchanged racist and homophobic text messages, according to an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.
The officers — current and former members and recruits of the Torrance Police Department in Los Angeles County — traded hateful comments about people of color, particularly Black people, as well as Jews and members of the LGBTQ community.
Other messages, the Times found, spoke about using violence against suspects and lying to investigators about a police shooting.
The messages have already led to the dismissal of at least 85 criminal cases, the Times found, though none of the officers face criminal charges in connection with the texts.
The Times’ story, published, Wednesday, included interviews with sources with direct knowledge of the investigation into the officers and the text messages, as well as public records requests and an examination of district attorney’s office records. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.
