PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education will get three new members, with challengers Andrew Ramirez and Alma Rodriguez at the top of the field of five candidates.
The mystery is whether Blanca Nava or Ana Quiles will win the third seat, with just four votes separating them.
Ramirez is the top vote-getter with 1,631 votes, or 24.50%, followed by Rodriguez with 1,573 votes, or 23.63%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
As of Saturday afternoon, Nava had 1,189 votes, or 17.86%, and Quiles had 1,185 votes, or 17.80%,
Board Vice President Georgia Halliman was in fifth place with 1,080 votes, or 16.22%. Incumbents Jannie Dutton and Theresa McCafferty did not run for re-election.
The next ballot count update will be today. The estimated number of outstanding ballots to be processed countywide is 25,250, according to the Registrar-Recorder. That figure includes 22,200 vote-by-mail ballots, 3,000 conditional voter registration ballots and 50 provisional ballots.
It is not clear how many ballots remain to be counted in the Keppel race.
