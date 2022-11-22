Election logo 2022

PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education will get three new members, with challengers Andrew Ramirez and Alma Rodriguez at the top of the field of five candidates.

The mystery is whether Blanca Nava or Ana Quiles will win the third seat, with just four votes separating them.

