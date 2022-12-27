PARIS (AP) — Members of France’s Kurdish community and others held a silent march, Monday, to honor three people killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris that prosecutors say was motivated by racism.
Turkey summoned France’s ambassador, Monday, over what it called “black propaganda” by Kurdish activists after the shooting. Some have marched in Paris with flags of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), or suggested that Turkey was linked to the shooting.
A 69-year-old Frenchman was handed preliminary charges, Monday, of racially motivated murder and weapons violations over Friday’s shooting, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. The suspect told investigators that he had wanted to kill migrants or foreigners and then had planned to kill himself, and said he had a “pathological” hatred of non-European foreigners, according to prosecutors.
He was briefly put in psychiatric care, but then returned to ordinary police custody. The suspect’s name hasn’t been officially released though he is identified by French media as William K.
The shooting shocked and infuriated the Kurdish community in France, which organized the silent march on Monday. Demonstrators marched from the site of Friday’s shooting to the location where three women Kurdish activists were found shot dead, in 2013.
“Every day we ask ourselves when someone will shoot at us again. Ten years ago we were attacked in the heart of Paris and 10 years later again,” said Dagan Dogan, a 22-year-old Kurd, at Monday’s march. “Why there was nothing done to protect us?”
The solemn march ended calmly. Skirmishes broke out in the neighborhood where the killings took place, on Friday, and again on the sidelines of a mostly peaceful Kurdish-led demonstration, on Saturday.
Prosecutors say the suspect had a clear racist motive for the shooting.
Anti-racism activists and left-wing politicians have linked it to a climate of hate speech online and anti-immigrant, xenophobic rhetoric by far-right figures.
