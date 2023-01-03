CALIFORNIA CITY — Mayor Kelly Kulikoff, in his first meeting since being elected, requested a discussion regarding easing the city’s building codes as a means of encouraging development within the city.
However, it was unclear during the resulting discussion whether the impediment to development is in the codes themselves, or in the way they are applied during the development process.
“I don’t understand why we’re being harder on developers to build than the (Kern) county,” Kulikoff said. “That will push more people potentially to want to build in the county than in the city.”
He suggested following the minimum state requirements instead of including additional requirements of the city’s own that may be a roadblock to development.
Councilmember Jim Creighton said the city’s codes already are the state minimum, with the only change being in regard to fencing. “Everything else goes on state (requirements),” he said.
Those state codes are updated every three years and the latest version will be coming to the City Council for adoption, in January, Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick said.
“It seemed like there was a roadblock and I didn’t know where it was coming from,” Kulikoff said, adding it looked to him like there were additional requirements in the building codes.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio said the Council clarified that they are following the state law.
Local developer DJ Twohig said developers face problems not with the code requirements, but that the plan check process arbitrarily asks for additional documents that are not required by the building codes.
Councilmember Ron Smith seconded this complaint, stating that the consensus among developers he has spoken to is that “efficiency is an issue and that they are being asked to do things beyond what our building code calls for.”
The Council agreed to direct interim city manager Jim Hart to review the plan check process to determine if additional requirements are being added to projects during the process.
