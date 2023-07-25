LANCASTER — Grammy Award-winning Kool & the Gang has been added to the 2023 Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Concert Series at the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival.
The iconic R&B-funk band, which got its start in 1964 in Jersey City, NJ, is known for classic songs such as “Get Down on It,” “Summer Madness,” “Cherish” and “Celebration.” The group will take the grandstand arena stage on Sept. 23.
The opening act will be alternative hip-hop group Digital Underground.
Rounding out the concert series will be Calibre 50, a regional Mexican band with a Norteno-Bando style, and La Adictiva Banda, a loud, proud wind band rich with Sinaloan flavor, on Sept. 24. The band features clarinets, trumpets, tubas, drums and singers.
The 2023 Concert Series, presented by the City of Lancaster and City of Palmdale includes:
• Friday, Sept. 22 — Randy Houser and Rodney Atkins.
• Saturday, Sept. 23 — Kool & the Gang and Digital Underground.
• Sunday, Sept. 24 — Calibre and & La Adictiva Banda.
• Monday, Sept. 25 — Clint Black and Ned LeDoux.
• Tuesday, Sept. 26 — Styx.
“This year’s fair theme says it all. It’s going to be ‘A Barn Good Time,’ ” Board of Directors President Angie Hughes said. “In addition to a diverse and impressive concert lineup, fairgoers are in for a treat with fabulous food vendors, delightful exhibits, amazing carnival, and games, plenty of live music on the grounds and high-energy arena events.”
The 2023 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival starts Sept. 22 and runs through Oct. 1. The fair will be dark on Sept. 27.
For details and updates, visit avfair.com. Discounted general admission tickets are on sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.