Kool & the Gang

Kool & the Gang will perform Sept. 23 as part of the 2023 Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Concert Series at the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival.

LANCASTER — Grammy Award-winning Kool & the Gang has been added to the 2023 Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Concert Series at the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival.

The iconic R&B-funk band, which got its start in 1964 in Jersey City, NJ, is known for classic songs such as “Get Down on It,” “Summer Madness,” “Cherish” and “Celebration.” The group will take the grandstand arena stage on Sept. 23.

