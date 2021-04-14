LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College President Ed Knudson will retire next year, Board President Michael Adams announced Monday night.
Reporting out of closed session, Adams said the Board unanimously, though very reluctantly, accepted Knudson’s letter of intent to retire.
“It is my intent to retire effective June 30, 2022, after nine years of service as superintendent/president of Antelope Valley Community College District, and Antelope Valley College,” Adams read from the letter.
Knudson’s current contract is in effect through June 30, 2023. He hopes to retire by June 30, 2022. He will remain through the end of his current contract if the Board fails to find a suitable successor or other compelling or exigent circumstances exist, according to the letter.
“Further, it is requested that (if) such circumstances exist to compel extension of the retirement plans to June 2023, that a 90-day notice be given,” Adams read. “The District and college have made significant progress and development since 2013 and it has been my distinct honor to serve as your superintendent/president during this time. Yours in service, Mr. Ed Knudson.”
The College Board hired Knudson in June 2013. He previously said his plans were to work until he turns 70 years old. He will be that age by June 2022.
“There comes a time when everybody needs to make plans for the next stage of their journey of life and that’s what my wife and I have done,” Knudson said. “It has been beyond my honor and privilege to have served as president of this institution.”
He encouraged people to find a way to come together to share goals and outcomes and work toward those goals and outcomes as they play out within the college mission.
“Antelope Valley College is now nationally recognized for a whole host of things and there’s going to be $300 million worth of brand new state-of-the-art facilities on this campus over the next few years,” Knudson said. “Take advantage of that position and take advantage of the opportunities this Board has presented. Those of you who know me, I put my foot on the gas the day I got here and I’m not taking my foot off until I leave. But it has been my distinct privilege and my honor and God bless you all. Thank you for your understanding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.