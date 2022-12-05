Knight High debate

Knight High School senior Joy Toles argues for the pro side in a debate about abortion in teacher Jane Thomas’s English class in the school library.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Following the United States Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, declaring the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists and abortion was outlawed in many states that had so-called “trigger laws” on the books.

For the second consecutive year, Knight High School English teacher Jane Thomas assigned her students research on abortion for their annual debate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.