PALMDALE — Following the United States Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, declaring the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists and abortion was outlawed in many states that had so-called “trigger laws” on the books.
For the second consecutive year, Knight High School English teacher Jane Thomas assigned her students research on abortion for their annual debate.
The students, all seniors, met in the school library. As per tradition, most of them dressed professionally for the debate. They presented Thomas with index cards containing evidence to support their argument and prepared to argue either side of the debate. A flip of the coin determined which side the students argued.
The “pro” side won the debate. The judges were members of Knight High’s Associated Student Body.
“They had the best counter argument about women’s mental health and children’s mental health and their information and evidence was clearly stated and organized,” student Karla Leonez said.
Thomas encouraged her students to use all three minutes for their initial arguments, after which they each had one minute.
“Try to; I know it’s hard,” Thomas said in regard to using all the time allotted.
Students who argued in favor of abortion rights said a woman might want to terminate a pregnancy due to financial instability. A ban on abortions could also prompt a woman to seek care from an unlicensed facility that could jeopardize her health. A minor such as a 13-year-old raped by an older male in her life also might want to terminate a pregnancy. They also cited women forced into sex trafficking.
Childbirth can also be dangerous for women.
“Statistics show that 300,000 women died in the year 2017 due to childbirth,” senior Aamyah Martinez said. “By taking away abortion, it would be taking away our amendments that we fought very hard for.”
Student Xavier Sanchez argued that abortion is a safe medical procedure.
“A baby should not come into this world unwanted,” student Joy Toles said. “Forty-nine percent of all pregnancies among American women are unintended. Birthing children is an important life decision and requires responsible consideration, preparation and planning. How do you expect a child to take care of another child?”
Students who argued against abortion said that it teaches people that life is disposable. They also argued that ending a pregnancy early can lead to breast cancer in some women, due to elevated levels of estrogen.
“Killing a life is wrong,” speaker Jacob Fukumoto, who argued against abortion, said. “Women that are raped have up to five days to take Plan B, so they have the choice to give birth to a rapist’s baby.”
He said ending access to abortions would help teach young people to practice safer sex, as well as the adult consequences of having sex.
“Abortion represents a failure to recognize that it’s still a human life,” Starlene Espino said. She added abortion causes trauma that can lead to mental health problems for women.
“Women will develop anxiety, depression,” she said.
Student Jennifer Gil said more education on sex education can lead to fewer pregnancies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.