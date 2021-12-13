PALMDALE — In years past, Knight High School English teacher Jane Thomas’s students debated whether it was right to impose martial law to protect the population from threats such as a pandemic outbreak like Ebola.
That topic was a little too close to home this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Thomas’s students debated abortion, another topic in the headlines recently thanks to new arguments before the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court rulings in Roe v. Wade in 1973 and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992, established and upheld the constitutional right to have an abortion. However, new state laws from Mississippi and Texas designed to challenge those precedents brought abortion back before the Supreme Court.
The students met in the school library. As per tradition, Thomas asked them to dress professionally for the debate. They also presented Thomas with index cards containing evidence to support their position. Not all of the students served as speakers.
The pro team won the debate.
“Men deciding whether or not a woman should or shouldn’t end a pregnancy is absurd,” student Elizabeth Reyes said. “A man will never know the pain a woman must go through to bring a child into this life.”
Many women suffer from post-partum depression. Reyes added. She said that she would want the right to have an abortion if she chose to do so.
Student Isaiah Carmack, another pro team member, said before abortion was legal in many states, women had to go to places that were unsafe and illegal.
“Sometimes the woman would die or suffer major injuries,” Carmack said.
He added some pregnancies are unwanted due to sexual assault or the failure of contraceptives.
On the con side, student Miguel Ruvalcaba said abortion has become a leading cause of maternal death and mutilation. He added abortion also carries heart disease risks.
“If a woman becomes pregnant, she should accept the responsibility of a child,” student Jenay Soria-Padilla said, adding it is wrong to take away the fetus’ life.
Con team member Brian Vargas said abortion promotes a culture where a human life is disposable.
A team of Associated Student Body students judged the debate.
“There was more evidence and it was more structured and organized and thoroughly a better argument,” judge Rebeca Cervantes said.
