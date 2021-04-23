LANCASTER — The Academies of the Antelope Valley dependent charter school will add a sixth-grade level at Knight Preparatory Academy beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.
The Academies of the Antelope Valley is a dependent charter of the Antelope Valley Union High School District. There are four schools within the charter school — the Virtual Academy and the Knight, Palmdale and SOAR preparatory academies.
During a March 29 public hearing on the proposed material revision, 11 members of the public spoke in support of adding the sixth grade level. No members of the public were opposed. No additional public comments were received at a public hearing conducted at Wednesday’s meeting.
The material revision covers each of the District’s preparatory academies. However, Knight Prep will be the only school to add a sixth grade at this time.
The Board approved the material revision on a 4-1 vote, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting.
The goal in adding a sixth grade is to provide better continuity of learning for students. The addition of a sixth grade level would also put the academy in alignment with the shift to sixth- through eighth-grade middle school programs from seventh- and eighth-grade junior highs across the state.
