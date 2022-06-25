PALMDALE — Knight High School’s football program is scrambling to get new helmets after nearly 40 helmets were stolen, over the June 18-19 weekend.
According to Brett Neal, assistant superintendent for Personnel Services for Antelope Valley Union High School District, a set of keys were stolen from the school. The football room was broken into and approximately 38 helmets were stolen.
“The District, in collaboration with law enforcement, is investigating this incident and will take appropriate action,” Neal wrote in an email.
“Replacement helmets will need to be ordered to ensure the student-athletes have the appropriate equipment for the fall season. Additionally, the District is in the process of re-keying affected areas of the campus.”
Knight High’s colors are black and gold; the Riddell helmets are gold. The helmets are valued at several hundred dollars each. The program is not expected to need the helmets for summer practice.
