PALMDALE — Knight High School’s Environmental Action Club completed its spring tree project over the April 10 and 11 weekend to plant or deliver hundreds of trees in the community.
Homeowners purchased an apple, apricot or cherry tree sapling for about $10 each. The students delivered and planted hundreds of trees. Some people picked up their trees.
‘’It was originally apples and apricots. So many people requested apricots we had to switch to cherries,” Knight High senior Ruben Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez, who also serves as the club’s president, said there were about 450 to 500 trees total. About 200 trees were picked up at the high school.
Club members started planning the tree project last November after the nonprofit organization Tree-Plenish contacted the club through its Instagram page. The club posted pictures about its activities such as virtual spirit week, community cleanups and hikes.
The Massachusetts-based organization seeks to plant trees in the community based on approximations of the school paper usage. Tree-Plenish helped the club set up a website where people could purchase the trees.
“Tree-Plenish ordered the trees for us and then we organized the event at the school, preparing for all of the people and making lists of who needs to get what,” Gonzalez said.
Students worked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. They prepped the trees and organized them. They set up tents for residents to pick up trees and for the delivery teams with house assignments.
“It was all throughout the Antelope Valley,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez first joined the club his freshman year. The club fizzled out at the end of his freshman year as the student leaders graduated and moved on from high school.
”It vanished sophomore year and then me and a couple of my friends decided to bring it back our junior year,” Gonzalez said.
They brought the club back and started doing community service activities in the pre-COVID-19 days such as desert cleanups and nature hikes. They also organized a recycling program at their school.
“We also tried to get water bottle refilling stations for our school,” he said. “They haven’t come in yet but our principal has promised that they will install them — soon.”
Club adviser teacher Bridget Howitt called the tree project a true labor of love for the students.
They started planning and preparing in the fall, and spent the following months selling almost 500 starter trees. “This preparation culminated last weekend as they organized a drive-thru/pick up station, as well as providing planting service all over the AV,” Howitt wrote. “Knowing they were doing this incredible amount of work merely out of concern for and love of our planet, without any monetary gain, filled me with pride. Being able to actually spend those days, in person, with these young people was so inspiring and positive. I feel our planet and our Valley is in good hands with this generation.”
Gonzalez said there are some sophomores who can take over the club’s leadership roles to carry on the club.
“I don’t expect them to run a whole tree event next year, or do all of this stuff, but I think it’s important for the high school to have an environmental club,” he said. “Even if it’s just about environmental awareness it makes people think more carefully about their impact — how their choices impact the community and the environment.”
