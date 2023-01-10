SANTA CLARITA — A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, Sunday morning, while they were investigating a fatal stabbing death near the intersection of Spunky Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads, officials reported.
The incident began, at about 1:15 a.m., with the report of a stabbing death of a woman, identified by sheriff’s department officials as Sheila Ann Ashley, near the intersection of Spunky Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives responded to the scene of the stabbing. During the investigation, detectives and deputies saw a man, later identified as Alon Oneil Foster, walking on a dirt access road adjacent to the road where the woman’s body was found. The dirt access road is private and cordoned off by a barbed wire fence, officials reported.
Deputies contacted Foster on the access road and shortly thereafter, he produced a knife, officials reported.
When deputies tried to detain him, Foster advanced toward the deputies with the knife and was subsequently shot and killed by deputies, at about 7:40 a.m., officials reported.
Foster and Ashley were in a dating relationship, according to a sheriff’s department press release. Both were described as being in their 40s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
