TULELAKE, Calif. — Some 15 to 20 packages filled with rice and Ku Klux Klan flyers were scattered around a small town near the Oregon border, according to police.
Residents of Tulelake, California found the materials on the doorsteps of their homes and businesses, the Herald and News in Klamath Falls, Oregon, reported.
The fliers claim the “radical left” was trying to steal the 2020 election and institute a Communist agenda.
Tulelake Police Chief Tony Ross said this week that KKK recruitment paraphernalia also appeared in town about four years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.