PALMDALE — For 30 Palmdale families, Christmas just got a little better with the help of the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West.
One hundred and five boxes of food, along with toys and clothes, were delivered last week to families carefully chosen by Palmdale School District principals and their Parent Community Liaisons.
Chosen families completed an information packet including questions about their greatest need this holiday season. Additional information including their children’s favorite colors, clothing sizes and hobbies gave the Kiwanis Christmas shoppers a clear picture of the family’s need.
The Kiwanians, Littlerock High School Key Club members and Keppel Academy Builder’s Club president met at the Walmart Supercenter on 10th Street West last week, armed with a budget matching the size of the family, to complete their holiday gifting. Walmart hosted the Kiwanis shopping spree, not only opening a special register for club members but also giving a 10% discount at the end of the evening.
In addition to Walmart’s discount, the Palmdale School District Foundation sponsored a family, as did Jamie Ortiz and his company, High Performance Learning Environments, who sponsored two large families. The District hired Pasadena-based consultant High Performance Learning Environments Inc. in 2016 to provide facility master planning services to assist the district with the preparation of a comprehensive master plan to modernize school facilities with 21st century learning environments.
Palmdale School District administrators also joined in the giving by donating more than 100 toys to the cause. In concert with the Christmas gift shopping, Kiwanis Club members spent several days shopping for approximately 25 different food items at a count of 70 at the Food 4 Less in Lancaster. Each family received three boxes of food including a ham and other traditional holiday fare. For families with six or more children three additional boxes of food was delivered.
These donations and the record-breaking funds raised at the 16th annual Kiwanis Rubber Duck Race this year allowed the club to increase the number of families served by 10, thus allowing each school in the district to choose a family.
“My husband’s sister passed away this year and her three children are living with us,” said one recipient, Martha. “His work is slow because of the pandemic, and I’ve gotten a part-time job to help out. We don’t want to lose our home.”
She later texted: “I want to thank you and your family and the Kiwanis, I am so grateful and forever thankful. This help means so much to us, Thank you!!”
