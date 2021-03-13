ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Superintendent Larry King will resign effective June 30, King announced at Thursday night’s Board meeting.
“I truly enjoyed the past four years and many of you know how much I have enjoyed attending athletic events, academic celebrations, fall festival, women’s club, scholarship luncheon and so much more,” King said.
The Board hired King in August 2017. His original three-year contract ran from Sept. 18, 2017, to June 30, 2021. The Board extended King’s contract through June 30, 2023 in September 2019.
“I have an opportunity to take on a new and different challenge; it’s a new path for me and I am excited about it, but it is very bittersweet,” King said. “I will miss the staff and the students and the community very much. I’ve enjoyed four years of a supportive Board and community. Serving the community of Acton-Agua Dulce has been an honor and a privilege.”
King’s announcement comes after some employees criticized him at the Feb. 25 meeting when the Board approved employee layoffs and position reductions due to the District’s budget struggles due to lost charter school oversight revenue.
“Mr. King told us at the last meeting that he was very cognizant of the effects of these layoffs and position reductions on individuals, and they did not go nameless and faceless to him,” Pfalzgraf said.
Pfalzgraf added King sacrificed his career for people to stay.
“Don’t let that go unspoken,” Pfalzgraf said.
Trustee Michael Fox was saddened by King’s announcement. He acknowledged the past year has been stressful with the COVID-19 pandemic and the District’s financial difficulties.
“I look back at those last four years and I really appreciate and value very much the way Mr. King has put what the students are doing at the forefront,” Fox said.
Board Clerk Chad Wadsworth said he was disappointed to King leave the District and thanked him for his service to the District.
“I wish that you had explained yourself in more detail at the time,” Wadsworth said.
Board Vice President Tim Jorgensen, a retired Acton-Agua Dulce teacher, commended King for the progress and enhancements he brought to the District.
“The challenges that you face, you know, the real ones and sometimes the imagined ones, you did with respect; you did with honor, and I really kind of commend you for that,” Jorgensen said, adding King brought the District through a challenging time.
Board President Kelly Jensen also thanked King for his service.
“You’ve done a lot for our District,” Jensen said. “When I first met you, the first thing you were working on was mindset. It’s funny how important that has come to play in a situation like this coming up, the growth mindset, and so I appreciate that work. You have a heart of gold, like our Stay Gold, you model that, the way you care about people, you’re a people person.”
