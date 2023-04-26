PALMDALE — Greg and Steve, a Los Angeles-based/Grammy-nominated, award-winning children’s music duo, performed Tuesday for kindergarten students at Gregg Anderson Academy.

The duo, Greg Scelsa and Steve Millang, have been performing and recording children’s music since the late ’70s. They are the first children’s music duo to have two sold-out shows at Carnegie Hall, but on Tuesday morning, they filled the school’s cafeteria with singing, dancing and children’s music. They performed as vocalists and guitarists for approximately 150 students and staff.

