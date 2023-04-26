PALMDALE — Greg and Steve, a Los Angeles-based/Grammy-nominated, award-winning children’s music duo, performed Tuesday for kindergarten students at Gregg Anderson Academy.
The duo, Greg Scelsa and Steve Millang, have been performing and recording children’s music since the late ’70s. They are the first children’s music duo to have two sold-out shows at Carnegie Hall, but on Tuesday morning, they filled the school’s cafeteria with singing, dancing and children’s music. They performed as vocalists and guitarists for approximately 150 students and staff.
“The kids were so into the performance and well-mannered,” Scelsa and Millang said. “It is a testament to the teachers, as to how great the students are.”
The duo’s school performance served as a kickoff and rehearsal for their tour season. They performed the following songs: “Jump and Jam,” “Peanut Butter and Jelly,” “ABC Rock,” “Months of the Year,” “Goin’ on a Bear Hunt,” “Get Ready, Get Set, Let’s Dance,” “Number Rock,” “We all Live Together,” “Dance with your Teddy Bear,” “Stop and Go,” “The Three Little Pigs Blues” and “The World is a Rainbow.”
Scelsa and Millang gave each child a teddy bear to dance with during the song “Dance with your Teddy Bear,” which was a crowd favorite.
Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Taylor arranged the concert.
“This was the best day of my entire teaching career,” she said. “It was magical because everyone, including adults and children, were dancing, singing, laughing and having fun. They are amazing at what they do. No other group can captivate an audience like they do.”
Scelsa and Millang have performed all over the country and the world — even as far as Japan. The duo is supported by Rosa Millang and Lorisa Millang Christian. Rosa Millang is Steve Millang’s wife as well as agent and Lorisa Millang does all of their media, sales and merchandise.
For generations, the teachers have played the duo’s music to their students and were delighted the music was played in real time.
“This was the best day of my entire life,” kindergartner Avery Chrisman said.
