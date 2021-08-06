LANCASTER — The annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction, a highlight of the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, is fast approaching, on Aug. 26.
With it, preparations for the donation-driven Kids Feeding Kids program are also reaching their peak.
The program, now in its third year, raises money to purchase livestock raised by area youth and distributes the resulting meat to two local food banks to help families in need throughout the Valley.
Organizers are working to keep up a tradition of donating thousands of pounds of meat for South Antelope Valley Emergency Services and Grace Resource Center.
“Our goal is always to increase the number of animals we buy,” organizer Debbie Dino said.
In the inaugural year, the organization raised enough money, on short notice, to purchase 28 hogs, amounting to about 3,500 pounds of meat donated.
The donated funds are used in the auction’s buyback program, in which the nonprofit organization repurchases the animals from buyers who want to support the youth livestock programs but do not have need for hundreds of pounds of meat.
In this way, they could maximize their purchases with a set price, rather than compete with other bidders during the auction.
Auction buyers may also donate their purchased livestock to the program.
This year, the auction itself will again be a little different. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was an entirely virtual affair. This year, with many restrictions still in place, it will be a hybrid auction, with bidding in-person and virtually.
Kids Feeding Kids has not been deterred by the pandemic, although it appears to have slowed fundraising some this year, Dino said.
“This year has just been a little bit harder,” possibly due to the pandemic, she said.
Last year, despite the uncertainty, the program was able to buy four more swine than the first year, resulting in about 500 pounds more meat for distribution.
The program has a few consistent large donors, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, which gave the original $5,000 to kick off the effort, Dino said.
Donations are still being collected for this year’s auction. Those interested can find information on the AV Fair website, www.avfair.com, under the Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction information.
Special “piggy banks” are also located across the Valley in the Pennies for Pigs drive.
For SAVES and Grace Resource Center, the program means high-quality, fresh meat to provide their clients, instead of what is mostly canned or processed meat.
“Our food insecurity, even before COVID, is horrible,” Dino said, something Kids Feeding Kids works to help alleviate by keeping locally-raised meat to benefit local families.
To keep costs low, the program focuses on the least expensive animals at the auction, the swine, and doesn’t use extra processing for items such as bacon. Instead, they stick to items such as pork chops, roasts and sausage.
“They still get quality, farm-to-table meat,” Dino said.
In the case of SAVES, the Palmdale-based organization reserves much of their share for holiday food baskets, she said.
Last year, they had enough to supply their clients for Thanksgiving and Christmas, she said.
Kids Feeding Kids organizers are looking at ways to expand the program beyond the annual livestock auction, Dino said.
They would like to involve high school students in area agriculture programs, inviting them to raise animals that would be purchased for the food banks.
This would also help increase the number of area youth who get involved in the lessons involved in raising animals for sale, both the animal care and business aspects.
With fewer students living where they have the room to raise livestock, involving the agriculture programs at schools would provide the space, Dino said.
“It works for both of us,” she said. “Then we could distribute (meat) more than once a year.”
