MERCED — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty, Thursday.
Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business, on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
Salgado, 48, entered his not-guilty plea, Thursday morning, KFSN reported. He is scheduled to return to court next month and remains in jail on no bail.
Douglas Foster, Salgado’s court-appointed attorney, declined to comment.
The victims’ bodies were found two days after the kidnapping. A farm worker in an almond orchard in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland, discovered the remains of Aroohi Dheri; her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur; her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh; and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.
