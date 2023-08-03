PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape, the FBI said Wednesday.
Negasi Zuberi, 29, faces a federal interstate kidnapping charge, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to violent sexual assaults in at least four more states.
“This woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell,” an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Portland field office said in a news release. “Police say she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare.”
After the woman escaped from his home in Klamath Falls, Zuberi fled the southern Oregon city but was arrested by state police in Reno the next afternoon, the FBI said.
Court records don’t list an attorney who might speak on Zuberi’s behalf. He hasn’t been assigned a public defender in Oregon yet, as he’s still in the process of being transferred from Nevada, which can take several weeks, said Kevin Sonoff, a spokesman for the US attorney’s office in Oregon.
According to the FBI, Zuberi also went by the names Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi, and he has lived in multiple states since 2016, possibly including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.
