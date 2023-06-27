LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old woman and an infant daughter authorities said had been abducted were found safe Monday by the US Customs and Border Patrol, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The kidnapping suspect, 25-year-old Efrain Sanchez-Jiminez, remained at large as of Monday afternoon.
The vehicle he was believed to be driving also has not been recovered.
Sanchez-Jiminez’s car is a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne with a Colorado license plate number of AUI-X94. No additional information was available as of press time.
The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Sanchez-Jiminez, an armed man who was suspected of kidnapping his wife and infant daughter in Lake Los Angeles on Sunday.
Sabrina Sanchez, 31, and 2-month-old Itzel Sanchez were last seen at about noon Sunday with 25-year-old Efrain Sanchez-Jiminez, according to the alert, which the CHP activated on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau.
Sanchez-Jiminez should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s department warned in an advisory.
“It is believed the victims left with the suspect out of duress and fear for their safety, after he previously committed a sexual assault upon a family member,” the department said. “Suspect Sanchez has made recent threats to murder his wife and child and he is believed to be armed with a handgun. Suspect Sanchez should be considered armed and dangerous. It is believed the victims are in serious physical danger.”
He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a white tank top and silver shorts.
News video showed sheriff’s patrol vehicles outside a house at 161st Street East and Sweetaire Avenue.
Anyone with any information, please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line at 562-946-7893 or Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466. Those who would like to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, or on-line at www.p3tips.com.
