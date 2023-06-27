Kidnapping

Efrain Sanchez-Jiminez (left), 25, is wanted in connection with Sunday’s kidnapping of Sabrina Sanchez, 31, and an infant daughter, Itzel, who were found safe late Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old woman and an infant daughter authorities said had been abducted were found safe Monday by the US Customs and Border Patrol, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The kidnapping suspect, 25-year-old Efrain Sanchez-Jiminez, remained at large as of Monday afternoon.

