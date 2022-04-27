SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A three-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found, Tuesday, and three suspects were detained, police said.
The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference.
“This incident is a parents’ worst nightmare. We are fortunate it resulted in a positive outcome,” San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said, declining to release details on where the baby was found or the identities of the three people who were detained.
The child was taken, Monday, from his apartment in San Jose by a man who was seen on video walking away with the baby in a carrier.
Police believe they have apprehended the man in the video, who was one of the three taken into custody, said San Jose Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph.
Also detained was a woman who was with the child’s grandmother before the abduction, San Jose Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo told reporters.
“This was a person who was with the grandmother, yesterday, when they went shopping, she was present at the apartment complex when this happened,” he said. “There have been some inconsistencies with what she has told us. Obviously, drawing our attention to what she knows about this.”
