PALMDALE — Assemblyman Juan Carrillo will have a grand opening celebration on April 22 for his new Palmdale office.
The office, at 823 East Ave. Q-9, Suite A, is near Palmdale City Hall in the city’s former Community Programs office.
“So we finally are in and have computers and phones and we’re planning our office kickoff party and district swearing in,” Eric Ohlsen, Carrillo’s district director, said.
Carrillo, D-Palmdale, represents the new 39th Assembly District, which includes the east side of the Antelope Valley, including east Palmdale, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village, and parts of San Bernardino County, including Adelanto and Victorville.
The former Palmdale City councilman was elected in November.
The office opened about two weeks ago. Constituent services are by appointment only. For details, call 661-266-3908.
