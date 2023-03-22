Juan Carrillo office

Assemblyman Juan Carrillo has a new office in Palmdale at 823 East Ave. Q-9, Suite A. Constituent services are by appointment only.

 Photo courtesy of Juan Carrillo’s office

PALMDALE — Assemblyman Juan Carrillo will have a grand opening celebration on April 22 for his new Palmdale office.

The office, at 823 East Ave. Q-9, Suite A, is near Palmdale City Hall in the city’s former Community Programs office.

