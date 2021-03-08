BAKERSFIELD — Kern County seeks to approve an agreement to deploy two mobile vaccination clinics for agricultural workers.
The Board of Supervisors will review on Tuesday during its regular meeting a proposed agreement with the Kern County Hospital Authority to deliver and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to agricultural workers throughout the county.
The agreement with the hospital authority will provide $2.9 million to fund the clinics from March 1 through Dec. 31.
The California Department of Public Health has included agricultural workers in Phase 1B of the current COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guidelines, which is the phase the county is under.
The Board will also review an agreement with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to provide $250,000 in funding to provide transportation to and from the mass vaccination site at the Kern County Fairground for individuals throughout the county.
If approved, the superintendent would provide transportation services on Wednesdays using its fleet of 35 buses from March 9 through Dec. 31.
The costs per the agreement would cost the county $3.00 fee per transported mile, not to exceed the proposed $250,000 total.
The Board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for its first session and will begin its second session at 2 p.m. Go online at https://www.kerncounty.com/government/board-of-supervisors/board-agenda-minutes-and-video to view the agenda for the meeting.
The meeting will also be streamed online https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmUJZiUo7nYq2x3IOnPqd5A
