TEHACHAPI — A man and woman were arrested for possession of drugs and for drug sales on Oct. 5.
Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Officer were dispatched at 4:25 p.m., Oct. 5, to the 21000 block of Golden Hills Boulevard for a welfare check on 55-year-old Edward Hughes. He was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine.
Deputies had prior information that Hughes was selling methamphetamine from the apartment on Golden Hills Boulevard. In addition, he is on probation, therefore was subject to a search for drug paraphernalia and illegal drugs.
When deputies searched the residence, they located about 185 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 85.6 grams of marijuana, seven methamphetamine smoking pipes and four scales.
The woman, 53-year-old Stephanie Alexander, who was in Hughes’s apartment at the time of the welfare check and resulting search, was booked along with Hughes.
They were both booked into the Central Receiving Facility and charged with possession of drugs and drug sales and several other charges.
