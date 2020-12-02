The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an at-risk missing person.
Donald Rocky Allen, a white male, is 69 years old, 5’6” tall, weighs 165 pounds and has white hair. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, green jacket and jeans.
Allen suffers from medical issues and is in need of medication. He fled on foot from the residence in the 100 block of Cortez Court in Kern County and was last seen at 5 a.m. on Monday.
Anyone who has seen this person or has any information, should contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
