BAKERSFIELD — Residents in the unincorporated areas of Kern County — including the communities of Rosamond, Mojave and Boron — will be asked to approve a one-cent sales tax, in November, with the proceeds to support vital county services in those areas, such as public safety and economic development.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, agreed to place the sales tax measure on the ballot in an effort to increase revenues to bolster services in those areas that rely on the county.
Only residents in the unincorporated areas will vote on the sales tax, which would be applied only in the unincorporated areas and the proceeds of which would be used to provide services only to those areas.
It will require a majority of the voters’ approval to pass.
It is estimated the sales tax, if approved, could result in $54 million annually, according to the ballot language.
District Four Supervisor David Couch cast the lone dissenting vote on the issue, stating he felt the sales tax should have a 10- to 12-year sunset clause.
The sales tax would be overseen by a citizens oversight committee, and budgeted and audited separately from other county funds, Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said.
Kern County has the fifth-largest unincorporated area in the state, with one-third of the county’s population outside of incorporated cities, he said. This population relies on the county for services such as law enforcement, fire protection, code enforcement, economic development and quality of life matters that are elsewhere handled by cities.
Kern County relies heavily on the oil and gas industry for its tax base, the devaluation of which has severely hampered its revenue growth in the past seven years, Alsop said. Despite efforts to diversify the tax base and improve efficiencies, the county remains behind in terms of its revenue growth.
A large part of the county’s financial issues stem from actions taken at the state level, whether it is decisions related to suppressing oil and gas production or unfunded mandates, Alsop and several supervisors said.
District Two Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who represents the Antelope Valley portions of the county, said the county’s financial challenges pose the risk of slashing or shuttering entire departments in order to fund public safety.
“I don’t think that’s the kind of county we want to live in, where all we do is public safety, and we’re not able to do quality of life anymore,” he said.
Local sales taxes are in place in 11 Kern County cities, where many residents of the unincorporated areas shop but do not receive benefits of those local sales taxes, he said.
Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said budget shortfalls have hurt the department at the same time crime has increased.
“People are frustrated, very frustrated, with me as the sheriff and you as the Board,” he said.
Should the sales tax measure pass, Youngblood said he intends to fully staff substations in the unincorporated areas — which have seen their staffing slashed or eliminated in recent years — fill the 127 open deputy positions and fully staff programs such as the Gang Enforcement Unit and School Resource Officers.
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer also advocated for new revenue to fund her office, which prosecutes crimes in the county with the number one homicide rate in California. These cases “take weeks, if not months,” and involve extensive research and preparation.
“Yet there are fewer prosecutors employed at my office, today, than there were 10 years ago,” she said, despite the dramatic increase in cases.
Opportunities for collecting the unincorporated-area sales tax include sales taxes on materials purchased by the large renewable energy projects and on electric vehicle charging stations, a large number of which are proposed for Kern County unincorporated areas, Planning Director Lorelei Oviatt said.
Members of the public who spoke during the Board meeting were almost entirely in favor, if reluctantly, of putting the ballot measure before voters.
