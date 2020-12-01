ROSAMOND — The County of Kern Public Works Department will pay Southern Kern Unified School District $600 for property rights along Rosamond Boulevard and Desert Street, to allow for the construction of pedestrian path improvements.
The improvements are scheduled on Rosamond Boulevard from Desert Street to Elberta Street and on 20th Street West from Orange Street to Rosamond Boulevard.
“The purpose of this project is to improve safety to fulfill the needs of safer roads,” Public Works Director Craig M. Pope wrote in a letter to the district.
The project will include curbs, gutters and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb-ramps and sidewalks.
Southern Kern trustees approved the proposal at their Nov. 18 meeting.
