The Kern County Public Works Department is going to be busy today hosting multiple waste collection events.
County residents will be able to drive up and dispose of their household hazardous waste in Mojave and Tehachapi free of charge.
The collection in Mojave will start at 9 a.m. and end at noon at the Mojave Hazard Waste facility at 17035 Finnin St., Building No. 2, in the Mojave Air & Space Port.
In Tehachapi, the event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
The collection events are for household waste only. Business or commercial waste will not be collected at either location.
Items that will be accepted include batteries, motor oil, paint, light bulbs, sharps, pool chemicals, automotive products and cleaning products.
Public Works is asking those who will participate to label all containers, bring no leaking containers, not mix waste together and safely transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip.
Residential hazardous wastes are usually products that are purchased to be used around the house such as household cleaners, pesticides, and pet care products to name a few.
Although these products can be easily purchased at the store, it is important to dispose of household hazardous waste properly because it can be harmful to you, your family and the environment if improperly discarded.
The county will also be having its annual Fall Bulky Waste Collection Event from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents will be able to get rid of old unused appliances, mattresses, furniture or bulky electronic waste at three sites.
These locations are the Meadows Field International Terminal at 1401 Skyway Drive, Kern Medical at 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave. in the Flower Street parking lot and the Kern County Fairgrounds at 1142 South P St. at the northwest corner of the parking lot.
For details on collection events and guidelines, visit www.kernpublicworks.com and follow them on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.