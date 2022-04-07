BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, took a step forward toward making public WiFi available at all county parks, including those in Boron, Mojave, North Edwards and Rosamond.
The Board approved a $1.2 million contract with Kitchell/CEM to provide project management for the WiFi installation program. The contract includes tasks from start to finish for the program which is expected to take nearly two years to complete.
The project itself is funded through the American Rescue Plan funds the county received to improve public infrastructure. The county included $10 million for the project in the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget, approved, last fall.
The contract is for work through Dec. 31, 2023, although final installation of the service is not expected to be completed until March 2024.
The project covers 43 park sites across Kern County, including Boron Park, Mojave East and Mojave West parks, North Edwards park and Glendower Park in Rosamond.
Kitchell/CEM was selected following a Request for Proposals, in September. Four proposals were received, and two firms were selected for interviews.
The evaluation committee determined Kitchell/CEM best met the requirements, according to the staff report.
The firm will assist the county in the project design, selecting engineering firms, the bid process for construction, selecting contractors, permitting and utility connections, according to the contract documents.
The installations will be clustered into four groups, with phased implementation.
It is not clear from the staff report which parks will be in which group.
Construction is expected to begin with the first group of parks in December, and take four months.
The final group is expected to be completed, in March 2024.
