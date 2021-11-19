BAKERSFIELD — Kern County Supervisors, on Tuesday, approved a new map of supervisorial district boundaries that closely resembles the current lines, while adjusting for population changes from the 2020 Census.
The Board approved what was known as Draft Map A3 on a 4-1 vote, with Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez dissenting.
The Board faced a Dec. 15 deadline to approve new districts, which will be in effect for 2022 elections, including the June 7 primary.
Under consideration, after months of workshops and several public hearings, were two maps. In addition to A3, Supervisors considered a map created by community organization Kern Equitable Maps Coalition, backed by the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
This map creates three districts with a majority of the voting-age population that is Latino, as opposed to two such districts currently and in the A3 map.
Having two majority-Latino districts was part of a court-ordered redistricting in 2016, as this demographic is a majority of the county’s population overall.
“This Board is filled with white men and that is not a reflection of our community,” resident Mercedes Macias said, supporting the Coalition map.
Perez shared a story about supporting a white man for Ventura County supervisor over his Latino opponent some 20 years ago, because she admired his leadership.
The public’s response to the redistricting, she said, “is much less about the color of somebody’s skin and much more about the quality of the leadership.”
Perez said she supports the Coalition map “with my whole heart,” but she cautioned “that simply the hue of somebody’s skin certainly does not guarantee you good leadership.”
For eastern Kern County residents — including those in Rosamond, Mojave, California City and Boron — the biggest difference in the two maps is that the Kern Equitable Maps Coalition version combines all of the eastern reaches of the county into one district, instead of the current two.
The A3 map had the support of community leaders, economic organizations and residents throughout eastern Kern, as well as both current Supervisors representing the area.
The A3 map balances the population with little disruption to voters and maintains the two East Kern districts, said District Two Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who represents the Antelope Valley portions of the county.
At the same time, it maintains the two Latino-majority districts — approved by the court five years ago — at a higher percentage of Latino voters, he said.
The public testimony during Tuesday’s public hearing also favored the A3 map, as did written comments submitted in the past week, according to Jason Wiebe of the county administrative office.
Of the approximately 150 written comments submitted since the last public hearing on Nov. 8, “well over” 100 were in support of A3 and about 40 in support of the Coalition map, he said.
Some supporters of the Coalition map said it would better reflect the county’s growing Latino population during the next decade.
The county’s special counsel for the redistricting process, Marguerite Leoni, said redistricting legally only uses the “snapshot” of the population based on the 2020 Census, not projections spanning the decade-long life of the map.
“You’re required to redistrict in the here and now,” she said.
Leoni also said the A3 map “better complies with the law in all respects.”
“When it comes to the Federal Voting Rights Act, it provides real opportunity to elect,” she said.
The Coalition map, with its three Latino-majority districts, actually dilutes that demographic’s voting strength in each district, she said.
Additionally, the Coalition map splits more census-designated entities into different districts than the A3 map. The requirement to keep such entities whole wherever possible is a top state criteria for redistricting, Leoni said.
