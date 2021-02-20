ROSAMOND — The mobile vaccination clinic made in partnership with Adventist Health Tehachapi and Kern County was in full swing this week.
The clinic, which was approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors on Feb. 9, began administering vaccines at its first location in Rosamond.
Laura Lynn Wyatt, a representative from Supervisor Zack Scrivner’s office, said during a Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council meeting on Thursday that by the time the clinic was approved, the logistics were already in line to have it up and running by Monday.
“That took a lot of work with Kern County Health Department and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley,” she said. “I mean, on (Feb. 9) the bus didn’t even have graphics on it. They moved quick.”
The clinic was stationed Monday and Tuesday at the Rosamond Library, Wednesday at the Mojave Senior Center — Vet Hall, Thursday at Boron Junior-Senior High School and Friday at the Adventist Health Clinic in California City.
Wyatt said that schedule will continue to repeat in the upcoming weeks and will be in Rosamond on Monday.
“The Rosamond clinic is a drive-thru, so you don’t even get out of your car,” she said. “And we use every other parking space so even the cars are social distancing.”
Currently, the clinic is set to deliver 80 doses per day because that is what is allotted to Adventist Health. But Wyatt said there are already plans to expand the number of vaccines as supplies become available.
“Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley has the capability of doing 1,000 vaccines a day in a mobile unit, but the supply is not there right now to handle that,” she said. “So we anticipate over the next month or two to grow rapidly and increase those numbers.”
The mobile clinic is also designed to serve the more rural areas of the county and Wyatt said it will eventually branch out to smaller communities such as Kernville, Lake Isabella and Frazier Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.