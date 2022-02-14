The Kern County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider signing a letter in opposition to proposed legislation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and children.
The two bills were introduced in the state Senate, late last month, and no action has been taken yet on either.
The letter the Board will consider is addressed to state senators Shannon Grove and Melissa Hurtado, who serve on the Senate Health Committee. It asks them to vote “no” on SB 866 and SB 871.
SB 866 would allow minors age 12 and older to receive immunizations with an FDA-approved vaccine without a parent or guardian’s consent. While it is written to include any immunization that is FDA-approved and meets recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Supervisors’ proposed letter specifically cites the legislation as allowing the COVID-19 vaccination for minors.
SB 871 would add the COVID-19 vaccination to the list of required immunizations for children to enter public or private schools, nursery schools, daycare or similar facilities, and removing the exemption for personal beliefs.
“The vaccines have undoubtedly help protect millions of people, and there are surely others who could benefit from obtaining this treatment,” the letter states. “But convincing those who are hesitant requires room for discussion and disagreement. Instead, allowing vaccination of our children without parental consent and mandating vaccination despite an individual’s religious or personal beliefs is akin to holding education and child care hostage in a ‘take it or leave it’ approach that will undoubtedly sow more division and distrust, rather than promote unity and the public’s health.”
The letter notes that personal belief exemptions were emphasized by Gov. Gavin Newsom in announcing a statewide school vaccination mandate, in October. Such exemptions were upheld in a case against San Diego Unified School District’s vaccination mandate, with the judge stating only the legislature could implement mandates without such exemptions.
“Both of these bills were introduced shortly after the court decision,” the letter states.
The item is scheduled to be discussed during the Board’s afternoon session, which begins at 2 p.m. The meeting is held at 1115 Truxton Ave. in Bakersfield. It may be viewed online at kerncounty.com
(1) comment
""""without a parent or guardian’s consent"""" on Vaccine's "first"... then maybe vacations down the road...? without a parent or guardian’s consent...That's how Pedo's roll. If you hide issues from children's parents, you are a POS...and a Weasel.
