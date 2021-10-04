With the final data available from the 2020 Census, the every-decade process of redrawing the representative districts for Kern County is fully underway.
The Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, received a presentation on the data from consulting firm Redistricting Partners, and heard additional public testimony regarding how the maps should be drawn.
Paul Mitchell, of Redistricting Partners, provided packets of data tables with the various demographic data for each of the existing districts. It includes the 2020 Census, as well as information from the American Communities Survey, an ongoing survey conducted every year.
These tables will be included with every draft map submitted, he said.
The most important piece of those data tables, he said, is the population data, which will be the basis for reallocation of representation within the county.
The tables show that the existing Second District — which includes the eastern Kern communities of the Antelope Valley — has the highest population deviation from the plan, which is the sum of the highest and lowest districts, Mitchell said.
The 2020 Census data shows the Second District has a population of 186,766 people, compared to the Fifth District, which has the lowest population at 169,713.
The legal requirement is that districts have to be within 10% of each other; the current map’s deviation is 9.5%, Mitchell said.
Because the existing map is within the population requirements, it is possible that only minimal changes will be made, he said.
Two districts, the Fourth and Fifth, show voting-age populations that are more than 60% Latino, which may come into play in meeting the Voting Rights Act, he said.
The county has been working and continues to work to involve the community in the redistricting effort.
“It’s an ongoing process; we’ve done some things and we’ll continue to do some things until district lines are actually adopted,” Jason Wiebe, of the County administrative office, said.
This has included community meetings and other outreach to organizations and groups, as well as in-person opportunities at all Kern County libraries.
The county has a dedicated redistricting website at kerncounty.com with information about the process and where those interested may submitted proposed maps of their own.
Whereas previously these maps were to identify communities of interest, with the finalized census data, full maps may be created using the online mapping tool, Mitchell said.
“I think by the time we come back in October there will be dozens of these,” he said.
Additional public hearings are scheduled during the Board of Supervisors’ meetings on Oct. 26, where the initial draft maps will be presented, and Nov. 8, when draft plans will be discussed.
Draft maps will be available online seven days before these public hearings.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss adoption of district boundaries at its Nov. 16 meeting, also following a public hearing. The deadline to adopt the maps is Dec. 15.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines. A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
The new districts will be in effect for 2022 elections, including the June 7 primary.
