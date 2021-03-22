BAKERSFIELD — Kern County is on track to move into the less restrictive red tier as early as Tuesday.
In its most recent update on March 16, the California Department of Public Health showed that the County’s COVID-19 metrics have met the red-tier threshold for the first time since November.
Before the County can officially move out of the more restrictive purple tier, it has to hold its metrics for the state’s COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy for two consecutive weeks before measures can be lifted.
Because the county did not meet the red tier metrics the previous week, it remained in the more restrictive purple tier.
The County could be eligible to move into the red tier as early as Tuesday, according to a news release from Kern County Pubilc Health Services.
“We appreciate our local businesses and residents for their tireless efforts to stay safe and practice safety protocols during these unprecedented times,” Public Health Services said in its news release. “Our community is encouraged to continue implementing all the healthy habits and adhere to state guidance as we progress through the tiers and begin to reopen our local economy.”
As of Tuesday, the countywide adjusted case rate dropped from 11.8 to 7.8 per 100,000 residents putting it below the 10 per 100,000 threshold. Test positivity was reported at 3.7% and the health equity testing was 4.9% putting the metrics below 8% qualifying for the lesser restrictive tier.
Changing tiers would expand operations and activities for those who have affected by restrictions put in place including restaurants and gyms.
Gyms would be able to open for indoor activities at 10% capacity and restaurants could open for indoor dining at 25% capacity or a limit of 100 people. Movie theaters would also be able to open at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
